Rathdrum man dies after ATV crash

The 31-year-old rider succumbed to his injuries in the hospital four days after the rollover, police say.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A man who was riding an ATV on a Rathdrum street has died following a crash, Idaho State Police say.

The rollover happened Saturday on State Street near Roth Court in Rathdrum. Police say 31-year-old Joshua D. Edelblute was riding south when he lost control and the ATV overturned.

Edelblute was thrown from the ATV as it rolled. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Edelblute was taken by ambulance to Kootenai Health in Coeur d' Alene, but died from his injuries Wednesday evening.