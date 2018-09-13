LEWISTON - Residents fear that agencies will have more authority over a northern Idaho river if it is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Lewiston Tribune reports a majority of people who attended a Wednesday meeting in Grangeville voiced strong objections to the idea to place the Lochsa River corridor on the national register.

The corridor was nominated by the Nez Perce Tribe.

Although representatives of the Idaho State Historical Preservation Office in Boise told the group that the designation would not negatively affect the public, some feared that was not guaranteed.

Tricia Canaday of the historical society says they have decided to push discussion on the Lochsa proposal to review board's spring meeting, tentatively scheduled in March, given the magnitude of concern on the possible designation.

© 2018 KTVB