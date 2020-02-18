Fish and Game reports more pronghorn killed in second train collision in eastern Idaho

Fish and Game staff made the discovery on the morning of Feb. 14.

HAMER, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports that an additional 32 pronghorn have been killed in a second train incident in eastern Idaho.

Fish and Game staff made the discovery on the morning of Feb. 14. They were in the area to search for a pronghorn that was reported to be hung up on a fence.

The incident happened north of Hamer. Five pronghorn had severe injuries and were put down by an officer. Another 27 were killed instantaneously by the collision with the train.

All salvageable meat was donated to needy families.

On Feb. 3, a train collided with 64 pronghorn in the same area, killing 45 on impact and severely injuring another 19 that were dispatched by Fish and Game staff.

“We are committed to continue working with the railroad and others to mitigate the situation and find solutions going forward,” said Fish and Game spokesman James Brower.