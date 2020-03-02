Train collides with herd of pronghorn in eastern Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game say the train hit 73 pronghorn, killing 59. Officials plan to salvage any edible meat and dispatch the injured animals.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says a train in eastern Idaho hit 73 pronghorn north of Hamer, Idaho. That is north of Idaho Falls.



Officials say 59 of the pronghorns died and 14 were injured.



There were no reports of human injuries.



“We have had these sad situations happen before during big snow events,” says Curtis Hendricks Wildlife Manager for the region. “These pronghorn are unable to cross the freeway fence as they migrate west and unfortunately they ended up on the tracks where the snow isn’t as deep.”

Animals unwilling to cross Interstate 15 in the area often congregate on the plowed railroad tracks that are in close proximity and parallel the freeway.

Conservation officers and other staff have responded to the scene to salvage any edible meat and dispatch the injured animals.

