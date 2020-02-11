Gas prices in Idaho, U.S. continue to drop

According to AAA, Idaho drivers are paying an average of $2.32 per gallon, which is nine cents less than a month ago.

BOISE, Idaho — As coronavirus cases worldwide continue to climb, that's putting downward pressure at the gas pump.

According to AAA, crude oil recently tumbled to its lowest price since June, with the West Texas Intermediate closing at $35 per barrel on Friday. That's nearly $20 per barrel cheaper than a year ago.

Some countries are initiating lockdown procedures, thus reducing the demand for travel and fuel.



"The U.S. average price for regular gasoline has not been this cheap at the start of November since 2004," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "Fuel demand has had a lot of peaks and valleys in recent weeks, but overall, domestic crude and gasoline stocks are still very strong. If current trends continue, the national average could drop under $2 per gallon before the end of the year, and the Idaho average could land somewhere between $2.15 and $2.20 per gallon."