The club has been a part of the Post Falls community for 25 years, operating from a temporary trailer.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Prairie Falls Golf Club in Post Falls is preparing to open its new $20 million facility, which will offer a full range of new amenities to members and visitors.

Head golf professional Joshua Greiner stated that they anticipate showcasing the new facility at 3200 North Spokane Street during its grand opening on July 7.

"I have probably 40 to 50 die-hard members who have been waiting for this for a long time," Greiner said. "It’s exciting to see it come to fruition."

The two-story building will function as a hotel, event space and retail area. This is a significant upgrade from the amenities offered since 1998.

The ground floor will feature a pro-shop, hotel check-in area, six golf simulator machines, four commercial spaces and the Iron, Wood, and Ice restaurant.

Anchored Coffee Co., River City Pizza, and the Lounge Day Spa & Wellness have already leased space in the facility.

The second floor will include 17 hotel rooms and an event space.

Greiner mentioned that just outside the facility, near its signature fountain, will be a central gathering area for golfers and even wedding guests.

"Weddings can absolutely be hosted out here," Greiner said. "I'm definitely looking forward to the rest of the grass growing and having this space available to the folks of Post Falls."

Currently, visitors can explore the 18-hole course using the club's new GPS-ready golf carts. The facility is still a few weeks away from completion, but Greiner noted that the club is already witnessing a record-breaking number of rounds played.

"I think that golf is just booming," Greiner said. "And we offer a golf course that is easy to play and very friendly for beginners."

Come July, Prairie Falls Golf Club visitors will have more ways to enjoy the course and the views. The club is open to the public but also offers memberships.

