Post Falls Pavilion hosting grand opening on August 12

POST FALLS, Idaho — A brand new food scene has arrived in North Idaho. The Post Falls Pavilion is hosting its grand opening over the weekend.

“This has been about two years in the making,” explained Brennen Phipps, owner of The Fixx food truck. More than 15 different businesses are located on the lot full of food trucks and restaurants.

The location at 3758 E. Horsehaven has several food options from multiple cultures are available. “I’m trying to introduce Northern Idaho to some Asian fusion, smiled Mercedes Segismundo who owns a food truck called Benzo Box.

Segismundo and Phipps are just a few of the entrepreneurs excited about the opportunity to have a permanent location to serve their dishes.

Phipps runs an American smash burger restaurant. “With loaded crispy fries, sweet potato fries, all the good comfort food,” he said.

Along with the walk-up access to the food trucks, there’s also an indoor seating area with fans and restrooms.

Ice cream and dessert options are available underneath the shades portion with plans of a sushi restaurant to open soon. “That’s what we need here,” said Segismundo.

The grand opening will begin at 11 AM on Saturday and go all day until 8 PM.

A DJ will be playing music and giveaways will be available to win throughout the day.

More information on what food trucks will be at the grand opening can be found here.

