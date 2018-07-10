POCATELLO — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he collided with an SUV on U.S. 30 near Lava Hot Springs, police said.

According to Idaho State Police, 22-year-old Jason Huffine of Pocatello was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on the highway when he struck an SUV that was pulling onto the road from a private drive.

Huffine died at the scene.

The SUV's driver, 61-year-old Marea Betty of Lava Hot Springs, was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police say Huffine was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Betty was wearing her seatbelt.

U.S. 30 was blocked for more than two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 KTVB