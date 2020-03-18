Petition drive for Idaho education tax initiative called off

Reclaim Idaho is suspending signature gathering operations for its Invest in Idaho initiative.

BOISE, Idaho — A petition drive for a ballot initiative to bring in $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho's corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on those making $250,000 per year or more has been called off due to the coronavirus.

Reclaim Idaho said Wednesday it was suspending signature gathering operations for its Invest in Idaho initiative.

The group said it had gathered more than half of the 55,000 signatures needed ahead of the April 30 deadline to get the initiative on the November ballot.