2 people charged with animal cruelty after 31 Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

45-year-old Jacob M. McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica L. Smurtwaite were charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has filed charges for animal cruelty and abandonment against two people after 31 Husky-type dogs were found across some areas of North Idaho.

BCSO deputies started an investigation after multiple Husky-type dogs were found in the south and west parts of Bonner County, bordering both Kootenai County and Pend Oreille County.

Officers found 31 dogs associated with the case and filed 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 45-year-old Jacob M. McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica L. Smurtwaite. Both lived in Idaho and now live near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Officers said there is still a possibility that five more dogs are still roaming in Bonner County that have not been captured.

The 31 found dogs have received medical screenings after they were found malnourished and unhealthy. The dogs are currently in the care of several North Idaho shelters, including the Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) shelter in Ponderay, the Kootenai Humane Society and private residences.

BCSO thanks all those in the community who reported and cared for the dogs. People interested in donating to the shelters or those who might be interested in adopting one of the dogs should contact the BTAA shelter at (208) 217-4453.

