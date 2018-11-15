IDAHO FALLS — Penguin lovers can now watch the antics of 17 tuxedo-feathered birds at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

EarthCam is taking people inside the African Penguin cove with its live streaming webcam.

The penguins range in age from 5 months to 25 years old.

EarthCam recently attended the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) Annual Conference and held a contest for a chance to win an EarthCam camera, and Idaho Falls Zoo was selected as the winner.

"We at the Idaho Falls Zoo are honored to be chosen by EarthCam to receive and utilize this amazing technology," says Sunny Katseanes, zoo education curator. "The camera allows us to share with the world our commitment to the high level of animal care and conservation efforts at the best little zoo in the west. The African penguins are an energetic, personable species at our zoo that you really can watch for hours!"

Viewers can now watch live as the penguins enjoy their daily diet of fish, swim around in their enclosure and interact with their keepers at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

