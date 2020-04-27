x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

idaho

Pandemic leads to Idaho potato market woes

Some growers have been forced to dump surplus spuds or feed them to cattle.
Credit: Credit: Lindsay Buckingham

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic has caused a once strong potato market to make an abrupt about-face, leading some Idaho growers to dump surplus spuds from storage cellars or to feed them to cattle. 

Just a few weeks ago, Idaho potato farmers were enjoying some of their best fresh prices in recent memory and anticipated supplies would run short in the coming summer. 

Idaho COVID-19 latest:  Latest news | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings Help nonprofitsGolf info | Full COVID-19 coverage 

But with restaurants closed due to stay-at-home orders there is less demand and potato processors have cut back on contracted acres with farmers. 

Fresh potato prices have plummeted, even as demand at grocery stores has been strengthened.

RELATED: Idaho farm gave away potatoes for free so they wouldn't go to waste

RELATED: Idaho farmers struggling to sell crop amid stalled market

RELATED: Oregon farmers dump produce as COVID-19 shuts down big customers

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus  

Coronavirus resources:

Closures: