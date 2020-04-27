Pandemic leads to Idaho potato market woes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic has caused a once strong potato market to make an abrupt about-face, leading some Idaho growers to dump surplus spuds from storage cellars or to feed them to cattle.
Just a few weeks ago, Idaho potato farmers were enjoying some of their best fresh prices in recent memory and anticipated supplies would run short in the coming summer.
But with restaurants closed due to stay-at-home orders there is less demand and potato processors have cut back on contracted acres with farmers.
Fresh potato prices have plummeted, even as demand at grocery stores has been strengthened.
