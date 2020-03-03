x
Organizations ask Idaho high court to open execution records

The groups say information about drug suppliers should be public to ensure the state isn’t violating the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
Idaho uses lethal injection to execute inmates.

BOISE, Idaho — Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court that they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under public records law. 

The American Bar Association, the Idaho Press Club and other groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit that a University of Idaho professor brought against the Idaho Department of Correction. 

The department didn't comment. 

The groups say information about drug suppliers should be public to ensure the state isn’t violating the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. 

The state Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this year. 

