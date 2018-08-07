BLACKFOOT, Idaho - One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a bus on a highway in eastern Idaho Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that happened around 12:16 p.m. on US 26 near Blackfoot.

Investigators say Corey Beeson, 38, of Williston, ND, was westbound on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle, and Rocio Perez, 46, of Blackfoot, was turning onto US 26 from North 500 West, in a 2002 Ford bus.

Perez was making a left-hand turn onto the highway and Beeson was unable to stop, striking the driver's side of the bus.

Police say Beeson was not wearing a helmet and was taken by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, where he died from his injuries.

His passenger, Priscilla McCarty, 35, of Blackfoot, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Her condition has not been released.

The highway was blocked for about three hours.

