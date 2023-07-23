What North Idaho needs to know about rising interest rates

The dilemma that banks face with rising rates mirrors that of their customers.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Sixteen-year high interest rates, declining inflation levels and more rate hikes are on the horizon. Is a recession imminent?

Since March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee has increased its target interest rate 10 times. The target interest rate is currently between 5 and 5.25%, a level not seen since 2007.

When you hear that the interest rate is rising, you may think of soaring mortgage rates or maybe increased yield on savings accounts, but what is the interest rate and what does it really mean for it to increase?

What we commonly refer to as the interest rate is something called the Federal Funds Rate (FFR). The FFR is the rate at which banks lend money to each other overnight. If it is 5%, then a bank will be able to lend another bank at a 5% yearly rate. Since this is the overnight market, a bank will pay about 0.0139% (5%/360) interest per day on a loan.

