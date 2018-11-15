BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Authorities in southeastern Idaho say there are no reports of damage following a 3.8-magnitude earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor struck at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday about 7 miles east of Soda Springs.

The Soda Springs Police Department says no one reported any damage.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Julie Dutton says small earthquakes occur in the area, but a 3.8-magnitude quake is larger than usual.

