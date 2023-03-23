North Idaho College athletics conference change unlikely

Swayne emphasized that the problems identified by NWCCU are related to college governance, not academics.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College won’t change athletics conferences any time soon — and recent efforts to do so reportedly jeopardized NIC’s relationship with the Northwest Athletic Conference.

NIC President Nick Swayne revealed during Wednesday night’s trustee meeting that the National Junior College Athletic Association rejected proposals from NIC seeking to move some of the college's sports into the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

“Essentially what they said was ‘You’ve got to fix your accreditation first and then if you want to reapply, do that for the 24-25 season,’” Swayne said.

The proposals came from Interim President Greg South, who reached out to the NJCAA in January and again in February after trustees voted in December to explore changing conferences. Though trustees stipulated that NIC would “open the budget” for such a change, no formal calculation of costs was performed.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.