LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho tribe has joined a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the Nez Perce Tribe said in a release that a lawsuit was filed Friday in Idaho's U.S. District Court that targets opioid distributor McKesson Corp., the only supplier of the addictive pain relievers to the tribe's clinic, Nimiipuu Health.

The suit will be consolidated with a larger case being tried in Cleveland, joining more than 400 other related lawsuits.

The tribe's complaint argues resources have been depleted and health care, law enforcement and child protection officials are stretched thin combating the widespread effects of addiction in the community.

The tribe is seeking monetary damages "three times its actual damages" on multiple counts, including accusations of false or misleading marketing and gross negligence. No specific financial judgment was requested.

