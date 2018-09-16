SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation is on a mission to make sure hundreds of tribal members who were killed by U.S. troops in the 1863 "Bear River Massacre" are never forgotten with a new cultural center in southeastern Idaho.

The Deseret News reported earlier this month that Darren Parry and other tribal council members are working with the GSBS Architects in Utah to develop the "Boa Ogoi" ("Big River") Cultural Interpretive Center.

The tribe purchased about 1 square mile of the massacre site for $1.75 million last January.

The Shoshone Nation is also working with the Utah State University College of Natural Resources to clean up the site and returned it the state it was in in 1863, with more willows and vegetation.

