Nevada man dies in dirt bike accident in eastern Idaho

Idaho State Police say the crash happened just south of Lava Hot Springs.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a Nevada man died on Saturday afternoon after he crashed his dirt bike in eastern Idaho.

Norman C. Nix of Las Vegas died after he was driving a Yamaha dirt bike near the intersection of Little Buffalo and Lynx roads, which is just south of Lava Hot Springs, officials said late Saturday night.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nix left the road, drove off onto the left shoulder. His motorcycle then went airborne and crashed, according to police. The 53-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified.