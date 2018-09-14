BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The University of Idaho and U.S. Forest Service's Boise National Forest say they've identified human remains from Native Americans in their holdings that will be turned over to present-day tribes.

Documents made public earlier this week say the University of Idaho has portions of the left and right pelvis of a female, and the upper arm bone of a male removed from a small cave in southwestern Montana in 1929.

The Boise National Forest has partial remains of an adult of unknown gender removed from an extensively looted site in southwestern Idaho during an archaeological excavation in 1989.

Officials say tribes from Montana and Idaho have been contacted to start a federal legal process to return the bones.

