BOISE -- Don't panic - it's only a test.

A planned test of the United States' emergency alert system will be sent out across Idaho and the rest of the country Wednesday, Oct. 3.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is coordinating the alert.

The first test will go out to cell phones and wireless devices at 12:18 p.m. (MST.) The Wireless Emergency Alert message will read "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Minutes later, at 12:20 p.m., the Emergency Alert System test will play in English and Spanish on radio stations, TV stations, cable and satellite system. The message is as follows:

THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones in the nation. Some cell phones will receive the message. Others will not. No action is required.

The text tone sounds similar to ones sent out during an AMBER ALert, prompting the Boise School District to reassure parents the alert is not spurred by an actual emergency.

"This is a notification regarding the Nationwide Emergency Alert System and Wireless Alert System Test," the district wrote in a message to parents. "Do you have a cell phone? On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 12:18 p.m. (MST) you'll receive a TEST text message. This will be a test of the country's wireless emergency alerting system. The test will sound similar to Amber Alerts many cell phone users receive. For more information on the test, follow the Idaho Office of Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter @IdahoOEM or see the attached information."

