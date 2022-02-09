NTSB releases final report on fatal plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene

That report found that mechanical issues did not play a role in the crash. Instead, both pilots failed to see each other and avoid the collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — July 5, 2020 was a calm clear day over Lake Coeur d'Alene when boaters near Powderhorn Bay saw a fiery explosion in the sky.

A De Havilland Beaver operated by Brooke's Seaplanes was on a scenic flight with five passengers and a pilot on board. A Cessna 206 with a pilot and passenger had left the Coeur d'Alene Airport on its way to Lewiston.

Witnesses reported the two planes were flying directly toward each other when they collided about 700 feet above the water.

Brian Olsen lost his 15-year-old daughter Sophie and 11-year-old son Quinn, who had sent him a video shortly after the seaplane took off.

All 8 people on board the planes died.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has looked into the crash for more than two years. They published a final report Wednesday closing the investigation.

That report found that mechanical issues did not play a role in the crash. Instead, both pilots failed to see each other and avoid the collision.

Both pilots were experienced, including Neil Lunt, the owner of Brooke's Seaplanes who had more than 20,000 hours of flight time under his belt. His death forced the popular attraction to close for two years. Brookes Seaplanes reopened this July under a new owner.

The report also determined that both pilots died from blunt force injuries. Toxicology tests showed no signs of drugs or alcohol in their systems.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.