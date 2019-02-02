MCCALL, Idaho — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped up Friday night as the mushers and their dog teams made their way back to the finish lines.

The 150-mile race wrapped up Friday afternoon at Lake Cascade in Valley County.

Five competitors battled it out in the 150-mile race, with Jennifer Campeau, from Alberta, Canada finishing first.

Second place was Justin Harris, who came in just 12 minutes behind Campeau.

Campeau said she wasn’t racing to qualify for anything, this race was just for fun.

She said she didn’t expect to win, but she’s thrilled.

“It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” Campeau said. “It’s very rewarding. And it’s beautiful, beautiful country out here – very hospitable, great trails, just lots of them. I had a lot of fun.”

Campeau has been sled dog racing for about six years but this was her first time doing the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. She said the country was beautiful but there were so many trails it was a little challenging.

She said at one point, several of them got turned around and took the wrong trail and a guide on a snowmobile had to turn them around. She said overall, she had a lot of fun.

The first finishers of the 300-mile race started trickling into the Bear Creek Lodge in McCall late Friday night. Six mushers remaining in the race will continue to gradually cross the finish line early Saturday morning.

Brett Bruggeman from Montana finished in first place.

Laurie Warren and her son Trevor are from Council, Idaho and they finished in second and third.

They said they decided to run the race together. The mother and son duo agree it’s not about competing, it’s about spending some quality time together.

“It’s fun. I wouldn’t say there’s really any competition between family, it’s just we’ve been enjoying the last couple runs,” said Trevor Warren. “We’ve left and then like did the whole run together, that’s been kind of fun. Just a neat way to spend time with your family.”

“It’s my last year to race with him unfortunately but I’m glad he’s moving on, he’s got other things to do with his life,” said Laurie Warren. “But it is so fun. We get to chat and talk about how the dogs are doing. It makes it a lot more special. It makes the miles go faster when you got your son right there with you. Couldn’t think of any better way to spend a few days with my boy.”

Trevor Warren will be heading into school in the fall so he won’t be racing as often. But Laurie Warren has some big races still ahead for her. She said she has already qualified for the Iditarod and was using this 300-mile race to qualify for the Yukon Quest in 2020, which is considered the second biggest dog sled race in the world.

She said this race is great preparation to go on to bigger races like those.

Both mother and son agreed that the toughest part of this race was the warmer weather. They said that, combined with some steep hills, makes it a little tougher on the dogs. But they said overall the race went well for them both.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 300-mile race is the only 300-mile qualifying race for both the Yukon and Iditarod in the lower 48 states.