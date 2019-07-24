BOISE, Idaho — A Washington man died from his injuries Thursday, one day after being struck by a logging truck while riding his motorcycle.

The collision happened in Grangeville near the intersection of US Highway 95 and State Highway 13 at 10:07 a.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 69-year-old Frederic J. Smith was riding westbound on Highway 13 with a group of other motorcycle riders when the first person in his group made a left turn from Highway 13 onto southbound U.S. 95.

Smith attempted to follow, pulling out onto the highway directly in front of a northbound logging truck.

Police say the truck's driver, 39-year-old Nicholas Bendawald of Emmett, tried to stop, but crashed into Smith and his motorcycle.

An off-duty deputy chief with the Meridian Fire Department was passing by and stopped to help.

Smith was transported to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville, then airlifted to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

He died at the hospital Thursday morning. Smith was wearing a helmet when he was hit, police say.

The highway was blocked for about three-and-a-half hours. The investigation is continuing.