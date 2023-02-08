Moscow High School put on lockout after threatening call

No active threats were found in the high school and no one was injured in Wednesday morning's incident.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A false report about an active shooter prompted Moscow High School and other schools in the district to go on lockout procedures Wednesday morning, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said it received a phone call at 9:50 a.m. PST Wednesday from a male who said he was armed and planned to carry out a shooting at Moscow High. While dispatchers were still on the line with the suspect, Latah County Sheriff's deputies went to the high school and began to set up a perimeter. Moscow Police units arrived shortly after that and, the department said, worked with the deputies to "quickly clear the building looking for active threats.

"No threats were found inside the school and no one was injured," the Moscow Police Department said in its news release.

All other schools in the Moscow School District were alerted and told to implement lockout procedures. The district has resumed classes for the day, but schools are keeping students inside, and parents are being advised to contact their children's schools with questions about picking up their children.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the department said it appears the threatening call originated outside of Idaho, and "there does not appear to be an active credible threat" to Moscow schools.

The investigation into the threatening call continues.

