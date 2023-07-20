Boundary County Sheriff's Office looking for endangered missing man

78-year-old Chet Savage went for a walk in the area of Cow Creek in Boundary County at approximately noon on Wednesday, and he didn't return back home.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is looking for an 78-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Chet Savage went for a walk in the area of Cow Creek in Boundary County at approximately noon on Wednesday, but did not come back home, according to the sheriff's office. Savage is considered endangered due to climate, terrain and health concerns.

Savage is described as 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He has a small gray mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt, dark jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about Mr. Savage's whereabouts is asked to call the Boundary County Sheriff's Office at 208 208-267-3151, extension 0.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

