Man reported missing and endangered in north-central Idaho

71-year-old Randy C. Jackson was last seen July 27 in Lewiston.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for a man who hasn't been seen since the afternoon of July 27.

71-year-old Randy Clark Jackson was supposed to be driving from Kamiah to Lewiston, then back to Kamiah, ISP said in the alert issued on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

A possible sighting was reported in Clearwater County. According to that report, Jackson may have been turning onto the Greer Bridge Road, possibly driving a 1995 GMC Suburban, colored green. It didn't have a license plate, but did have a "We the People" bumper sticker.

Jackson is described as 6-foot-2, 360 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He suffers from hearing loss and has back and hip issues, according to ISP.

Jackson was last seen wearing a gray button-down shirt, blue-and-black shorts, brown shoes and gray socks.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Idaho County Sheriff's Office at 208-983-1100.

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: