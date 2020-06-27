Middleton bicyclist dies after a teen driver crashed into him

REXBURG, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a bicycle vs. vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old Middleton man on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened on Highway 33 at mile marker 72, just west of Rexburg. Ethan McDonald, 24, was riding a bike westbound on the highway when a teen driver in a 2007 Chrysler 300 crashed into McDonald.
McDonald died at the scene from his injuries, according to officials. He was wearing a helmet. His next of kin have been notified of his death.
Officials did not release any details about the teen's identity or if any citations were issued.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office helped Idaho State Police in their investigation.