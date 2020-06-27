Middleton bicyclist dies after a teen driver crashed into him

Ethan McDonald, 24, was riding a bike along Highway 33 when a teen driver crashed into him.

REXBURG, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a bicycle vs. vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old Middleton man on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 33 at mile marker 72, just west of Rexburg. Ethan McDonald, 24, was riding a bike westbound on the highway when a teen driver in a 2007 Chrysler 300 crashed into McDonald.

McDonald died at the scene from his injuries, according to officials. He was wearing a helmet. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

Officials did not release any details about the teen's identity or if any citations were issued.