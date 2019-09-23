SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A mechanical malfunction caused an airplane to lose fuel and forced the pilot to perform an emergency landing on Highway 34, on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Forty-one-year-old Kyle Miller of Marquette, Michigan landed the plane on an empty stretch of the highway in eastern Idaho without incident around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Deputy Matthew Galloway of the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller was traveling with one passenger in the 1965 Cessna 182H plane. The two had taken off in Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness area in Idaho and were on their way to Laramie, Wyoming.

On the side of the highway, technicians repaired and refueled the plane.

The travelers continued their journey to Laramie once the plane was repaired and good for takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident, according to Galloway.

RELATED: Sabotage charge against airline mechanic highlights 'insider' threat

RELATED: Plane headed for Nampa crashes in Nevada: 'No known survivors'