BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is investigating a serious injury crash involving a logging truck and a motorcycle that occurred in Grangeville Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection of US Highway 95 and State Highway 13 at 10:07 a.m.

Investigators say 39-year-old Nicholas Bendawald of Emmett was northbound on US 95 driving a 1997 Kenworth tractor pulling a loaded trailer.

Frederic J. Smith, 69, of Anacortes, Washington was westbound on State Highway 13, driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Smith was traveling with a group of riders when the first one pulled onto southbound US 95. Smith followed, pulling out in front of the truck.

Police say Bendawald attempted to stop but was unable to, striking Smith who was wearing a helmet.

An off-duty deputy chief with the Meridian Fire Department was passing by and stopped to administer life-saving measures to Smith.

Smith was transported to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville where he was then flown to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

The highway was blocked for about three-and-a-half hours. The investigation is continuing.