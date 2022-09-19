Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho

The railway north of Athol was blocked for several hours overnight while police investigated the deadly collision.

ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho.

Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.

The railway was closed for about two hours overnight while police investigated. The Amtrak train was headed to Sandpoint at the time of the incident.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the deadly collision.

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will share updates as soon as they are available.

