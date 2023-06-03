Lost mushroom picker found in Boundary County

Bourathaphon Inthanthanya was hoisted to safety by an SCSO helicopter crew on Saturday morning. Spokane Valley Fire Department medics are evaluating his health.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — A missing man who was mushroom picking in the Smith Creek area of Boundary County was found Saturday.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Air 1, Bourathaphon Inthanthanya was hoisted to safety by an SCSO helicopter crew Saturday morning. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

According to Boundary County Emergency Management, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a report on Wednesday night of an overdue and possibly lost hiker in his 50s.

Inthanthanya, from Redding, Calif., was looking for wild mushrooms in the Smith Creek area and did not meet up with the rest of his group at the destination they agreed on.

Inthanthanya was last seen on Wednesday at about 5 p.m. BCSO and Boundary County Search & Dive Rescue helped in the search of Inthanthanya in the Smith Creek area since Wednesday. Helicopters from Flathead County, Montana, and Spokane County also helped with the search.

“We are so grateful for the dedication and hard work of our county volunteer Search and Rescue Team and all those who supported the team during this search," Boundary County Sheriff Dave Kramer said in a statement.

