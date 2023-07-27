Human jawbone found at Bear Lake

The remains were found by two young men digging on the east shore line of the lake.

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Human remains, more specifically a human jawbone, were found on the east shore of Bear Lake by two young men digging in the shoreline, according to KIFI Local News 8. Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said the remains were found about two feet deep on Thursday, July 27, and they still don't know the gender or age of the person.

"Researching the files from the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office, we do not have any cold cases involving unrecovered remains or unrecovered subjects. We have not had cases where someone has gone missing on the lake, whether in a boating or swimming accident or anything like that, that have not been recovered. I've also coordinated with Sheriff Stacey on the Utah side, and they do not have any outstanding cases of that nature either," Heslington said in an interview with KIFI.

Police don't know how long the remains were in the sand before being found but they have contacted the Idaho State University Anthropology Department. The university has created a team that will go out to the site and investigate the remains.

Heslington said there were no cold cases in his county or on the Utah side that might allude to who the person is. Which is why they contacted the anthropology department.

KTVB will update this article as information becomes available.

