Live grenade detonated in Garden Valley

An explosive ordinance team from the Mountain Home Air Force Base detonated the grenade that was found at a Garden Valley home.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — A team from the Mountain Air Force Base worked with the Boise County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to detonate a live grenade that was found in Garden Valley.

According to a Facebook post by the Boise County Sheriff's Office, someone called in a possible explosive device inside a home in Garden Valley.

After examining it, law enforcement determined that it was a live hand grenade.

In order to get rid of it safely, the Mountain Home Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team traveled to Garden Valley to detonate it away from any homes.

The Garden Valley Fire Department was there in case anything got out of hand, according to the sheriff's office.

In the Facebook post, the Boise County Sheriff's Office added an ominous reminder for "everyone to be nice to your neighbors."

The video shared by the sheriff's office shows the grenade detonating off camera before it pans to the right to show a plume of smoke from it. The grenade appeared to go off in a remote field.

In 2019, the same explosive ordnance disposal team from the Mountain Home Air Force base was called to Twin Falls after two World War II-era hand grenades were found. The grenades were found after a family started looking through the belongings of a 94-year-old former soldier.

The Air Force explosive disposal team and the Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad had to take the two hand grenades to a nearby landfill to detonate them safely.

