Licenses revoked for Pocatello funeral home

The decision was handed down Tuesday by the Idaho Board of Morticians who investigated several violations at Downard Funeral Home.

POCATELLO, Idaho — A Pocatello funeral home under investigation by the Idaho Board of Morticians has had its licenses revoked.

This comes after a dozen decomposing bodies and dozens of fetuses were found inside Downard Funeral Home last month.

The board issued a nine-page report Tuesday. It also looked at some prior issues at the funeral home owned by Lance R. Peck.

Peck was issued a civil penalty and ordered to pay $4,946 in costs related to the investigation.

On Sept. 2, Peck voluntarily surrendered his licenses to the board. At this time, Peck does not face any criminal charges.

There is an ongoing investigation by the Pocatello Police Department and the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office.

Last Thursday, Idaho State University the dead fetuses have been identified.

According to officials, the fetuses were identified as remains that were donated to ISU as part of a collection that showed fetal development. Police learned that the collection was given to Downard Funeral Home for cremation back in April of 2017.

In April 2017, Downard Funeral Home picked up the collection of fetuses. However, according to officials, ISU's relationship with Downard ended in May 2020 after an internal audit found causes of concern.

Idaho State learned during the investigation that the fetuses were never cremated.

The Pocatello Police Department said the remains of five dead bodies that were also found at the funeral home had been identified but another seven deceased individuals had yet to be identified.

Watch more Local News: