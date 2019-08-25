NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Steve Wessels Jr. was not only known in Lewiston, but by fellow jet boat racers as well.

Sunday, in lieu of a second day of racing, organizers held this tribute ride followed by a moment of silence.

On Saturday, authorities said two boats crashed during the race on the Snake River, several miles south of Lewiston. Friends identified Wessels as the man who died.

"I just cried and cried yesterday. It was a really difficult day," said Erica Broyles, a friend of Wessels.

Wessels wife posted on Facebook about her husband's passing, saying "You are the heart of our whole family."

"As a mother myself, I can't imagine losing your husband, father to your child," Broyles said.

Specifics of the crash aren't entirely clear, and injuries on the three other racers were described as non-life threatening. Wessels died at the scene.

"He was just always happy. Go-lucky guy. Helping where he could, really positive," Broyles said.

In just a day, fundraising efforts for his family have brought in thousands of dollars, a sign of what Wessels meant to those here.

"The community knows him well. It's crazy, the overwhelming response," Broyles said.

