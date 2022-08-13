Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment

After a Buick Avenue crossed over the centerline of US 95 and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento, both vehicles went off the road and down a steep embankment.

LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.

A 41-year-old woman from Warrenton, Ore., was traveling south in the Kia, with the 49-year-old Lapwai man as a passenger.

Following the collision, both vehicles went off US 95 and down the embankment. The Lapwai man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at 10:56 p.m. Friday at milepost 301, north of Lapwai.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the Kia passenger was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman driving the Kia was wearing a seatbelt. ISP said she was taken to a hospital in the area by ambulance.

ISP is unaware if the 65-year-old driver of the Buick was wearing a seatbelt. The Washington man was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

US 95 was blocked for around three hours Friday following the crash.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

