2 house fires in Lapwai leads to evacuation notices

LAPWAI, Idaho — Multiple homes in Lapwai have caught fire, prompting evacuation notices to go into effect across the Nez Perce Tribe area.

According to Bill Skiles with the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started in a car port and eventually spread to the house next door. Once it began spreading, it made its way back to the house where the fire started.

No injuries have been reported, but Skiles said a few firefighters are being treated for heat exhaustion. It is not known how many people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The Nez Perce Tribe has issued an emergency evacuation order due to the fire. The following areas are subject to the evacuation notice:

Uuyit Kimti

Nez Perce Tribal Courthouse & Prosecutor's Office

Nez Perce Natural Resources

Lapwai Boys & Girls Club

Mamayasnim Hiteemenwees

Commodity Food

Fisheries

Residents are also asked to remove any vehicles from the following areas:

BIA parking lot

Pineewaus parking lot

Lapwai Boys & Girls Club

Terrible fire in Lapwai just started Posted by Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment on Friday, July 7, 2023

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call Nez Perce County at 208-799-3131. For emergencies, dial 911.

The Nez Perce Tribe of Social Services is asking the community for donations for the impacted families. For a list of items needed, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

