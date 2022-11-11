New detox unit opens in North Idaho to help people struggling with addiction

The Adult Recovery Unit is the only unit of its kind in northern Idaho and is designed to assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders safely.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions.

The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to our region,” Claudia Miewald," Kootenai Health's director of behavioral health services, said in a statement. “Detox services are often an essential part of the recovery process, which enables an individual to begin their journey toward sober living and overall better physical and mental health.”

Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, and only 10% receive treatment, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Adult Recovery Unit offers 24-hour, medically monitored detox with physician oversight. Patients receive case management and therapeutic support during their stay. Patients will typically be on the unit between three and five days. After that time, they will be referred to the next level of care, such as Kootenai Health’s intensive outpatient program.

Patients seeking more information can reach out to the Adult Recovery Unit at 208 625-4848 or visit the Kootenai Health website here.

