Kootenai County Sheriff's Office warns western neighbors of drug laws ahead of holiday weekend

KCSO says law enforcement will be taking violators directly to the Kootenai County "Bed and Breakfast," otherwise known as the county jail.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is reiterating its Fourth of July warning from last year, and that warning is, "Don't come to Kootenai County on vacation and leave on probation."

It's a reminder that controlled substances, like marijuana, are still illegal in Idaho.

"Kootenai County, Idaho is a preferred destination venue for many Washington residents during July 4th celebrations," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "In the past, the Kootenai County jail has seen a disproportionate number of jail bookings from our neighbors to the west."

