Kootenai County Sheriff warns of possible catastrophic fire conditions

Over the past two weeks, the Kootenai County Sheriffs Office responded to a number of fires that spiraled out of control.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Fire Chiefs and Kootenai County Sherriff Robert B. Norris are both in support of a current burn ban to decrease out-of-control fires.

Sheriff Norris explained that over the past two weeks the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to numerous fires that spiraled uncontrollably.

The dead, diseased and dying trees, it creates an elevated risk of a catastrophic fire season. Sheriff Norris also said when this is paired with drought conditions and high temperatures it makes for a very dangerous situation in the county.

On Friday at midnight, due to dry conditions and the forecasted heatwave, all outdoor burning will close, according to the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue website. This applies even if a current burn permit extends beyond that date. Recreational/campfires will still be allowed but residents are asked to be extra cautious.

The KCSO is encouraging people to enjoy professional fireworks displays rather than participating in safe and sane, or illegal, fireworks.

The Kootenai Fire Chiefs said if people are participating in "safe and sane" fireworks they should use them in gravel or asphalt areas away from vegetation and buildings.

Safe and sane fireworks or “non-aerial common fireworks” remain near the ground and do not travel outside a 20-foot diameter.

Safe and sane fireworks include cone fountains, sparklers, wheels, and whistles. Other fireworks, typically aerial ones, while legal to purchase are illegal to shoot off in Idaho.

Sheriff Norris is also recommending people develop an escape plan for an emergency situation or natural disaster.

The KCSO said this could include plans to care for animals and livestock, collecting important documents and irreplaceable items, finding a safe location to reunite with family, and having easily accessible items in case of emergency including food, water, medication, personal needs, fuel, and the ability to communicate with family and responders.

The Kootenai County Fire Chiefs Association set some guidelines people can follow to make sure they are trying to prevent spreading fires.