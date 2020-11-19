US judge rejects inmates' lawsuit on Idaho execution plans

The judge ruled that because they both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there's no guarantee that they'll ever face execution.

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from two Idaho death row inmates seeking more information about the state's execution plans.

The judge ruled Tuesday that because the prisoners both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there's no guarantee that they'll ever face execution, so they don't yet have standing to sue over the details of the state's execution plans.

They can sue again if they lose their criminal cases and are issued death warrants.