BOISE, Idaho — A judge will decide whether the public interest in knowing where Idaho has obtained its lethal injection drugs for executions is outweighed by what prison officials say is the risk that future drug sources will dry up.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton heard closing arguments in the lawsuit between University of Idaho professor Aliza Cover and the Idaho Department of Corrections on Monday. Much of the debate in the case has focused on whether releasing information about where Idaho obtained lethal chemicals used in the 2011 execution of Paul Ezra Rhoades and the 2012 execution of Richard Albert Leavitt would prompt vigorous protests by anti-death penalty advocates or cause other lethal chemical suppliers to refuse to sell to Idaho.

Norton said she will begin deliberating on the case on Feb. 13 and will issue a written ruling sometime later.