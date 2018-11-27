WILDER — Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are in Idaho visiting Wilder Elementary after the Wilder School District was named one of the most innovative school systems in the country.
The high-profile visitors arrived by SUV at about 10:15 a.m.
According to the White House, the pair met with first-graders in teacher Lynn Rivera's classroom as students used Apple's Clips app to make science videos. Cook and Ivanka Trump next spoke with 5th- and 6th-grade students, along with teacher Stephanie Bauer, as they competed in teams to play a Battleship coding game they had created.
Deere described the pair's visit to Wilder Elementary as a closed event "due to space limitations in the classrooms," meaning that KTVB's cameras are not allowed inside.
Jeff Dillon, the Wilder School District superintendent had earlier announced the visit in a letter sent out to parents.
"Our guests will visit select classrooms and engage with students to learn more about how our district uses technology to enhance student learning and support our personalized learning model," Dillon wrote.
The Apple products were meant to help students complete their homework and classwork at home and in school. The iPads helped change classroom lessons into individual teaching plans.The visit drew a small protest Tuesday morning, with about a half-dozen people gathering next to the elementary school. The protest was organized by PODER of Idaho. Several high school students also participated in a walkout. "The residents of Wilder have shown discontent with Ivanka's visit and they believe it is their time to be heard by the Trump Administration both about the separation of families by ICE agents in Idaho, and about the violence at the border," organizers wrote in a Facebook event for the protest.
Several people also turned out at the elementary school carrying signs supporting the visit.MORE: Grant puts iPads in hands of every Wilder studentThe groups verbally clashed at times, with one side chanting "thank you Apple, we love Trump" in support of the visit and the other side shouting "stop gassing babies" - a reference to the tear gas shot at migrants, including young children, at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.
Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies are at the scene.