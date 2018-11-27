WILDER — Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are in Idaho visiting Wilder Elementary after the Wilder School District was named one of the most innovative school systems in the country.

The high-profile visitors arrived by SUV at about 10:15 a.m.

According to the White House, the pair met with first-graders in teacher Lynn Rivera's classroom as students used Apple's Clips app to make science videos. Cook and Ivanka Trump next spoke with 5th- and 6th-grade students, along with teacher Stephanie Bauer, as they competed in teams to play a Battleship coding game they had created.

Visiting the Wilder School District today with Tim Cook to learn firsthand how they are preparing America’s future workforce using @Apple technology to transform the learning environment and personalize students’ educational experiences based on their unique needs and strengths! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018

Deere described the pair's visit to Wilder Elementary as a closed event "due to space limitations in the classrooms," meaning that KTVB's cameras are not allowed inside.

Jeff Dillon, the Wilder School District superintendent had earlier announced the visit in a letter sent out to parents.

"Our guests will visit select classrooms and engage with students to learn more about how our district uses technology to enhance student learning and support our personalized learning model," Dillon wrote.

Two SUVs just pulled up to Wilder Elementary and dropped a handful of people off. Very difficult to tell who got out of the car. @KTVB pic.twitter.com/UTwSrglhrz — KTVB Morgan Boydston (@KTVBMorgan) November 27, 2018

In 2016, the rural Canyon County school district received a grant from Apple's ConnectED program that allowed district administrators to distribute iPads to the roughly 470 students in the school district.

The Apple products were meant to help students complete their homework and classwork at home and in school. The iPads helped change classroom lessons into individual teaching plans.

Some high school students walked out in protest of the teaching this technology brings with it. @KTVB pic.twitter.com/lG1RVGElIr — KTVB Morgan Boydston (@KTVBMorgan) November 27, 2018

The visit drew a small protest Tuesday morning, with about a half-dozen people gathering next to the elementary school. The protest was organized by PODER of Idaho. Several high school students also participated in a walkout. "The residents of Wilder have shown discontent with Ivanka's visit and they believe it is their time to be heard by the Trump Administration both about the separation of families by ICE agents in Idaho, and about the violence at the border," organizers wrote in a Facebook event f or the protest.

Several people also turned out at the elementary school carrying signs supporting the visit.

Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

