WILDER — Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook will visit the Wilder School District Tuesday morning, the White House has announced.

“Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump is traveling to Idaho as part of her ongoing workforce development and STEM initiatives and will visit the Wilder School District with Apple CEO Tim Cook.” White House Director of Media Affairs Judd Deere said in a statement.

Deere described the pair's visit to Wilder Elementary as a closed event "due to space limitations in the classrooms," meaning that KTVB's cameras will not be allowed inside.

Jeff Dillon, the Wilder School District superintendent said in a letter to parents Cook and the president's daughter planned to meet with students.

"Our guests will visit select classrooms and engage with students to learn more about how our district uses technology to enhance student learning and support our personalized learning model," Dillon wrote.

In 2016, the rural Canyon County school district received a grant from Apple's ConnectED program that allowed district administrators to distribute iPads to the roughly 470 students in the school district.

The Apple products were meant to help students complete their homework and classwork at home and in school. The iPads helped change classroom lessons into individual teaching plans.

The visit drew a small protest Tuesday morning, with about a half-dozen people gathering next to the elementary school. The protest was organized by PODER of Idaho. Several high school students also participated in a walkout.

"The residents of Wilder have shown discontent with Ivanka's visit and they believe it is their time to be heard by the Trump Administration both about the separation of families by ICE agents in Idaho, and about the violence at the border," organizers wrote in a Facebook event for the protest.

Several people also turned out at the elementary school carrying signs supporting the visit.

Ivanka Trump has been working in the White House and focuses on bettering education empowerment for women and their families.

