WILDER — Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook are visiting the Wilder School District, according to Wilder Police Chief Dusty Tveidt.

Jeff Dillon, the Wilder School District superintendent, said in a letter to parents, "Our guests will visit select classrooms and engage with students to learn more about how our district uses technology to enhance student learning and support our personalized learning model."

In 2016, the rural Canyon County school district received a grant from Apple's ConnectED program that allowed district administrators to distribute iPads to the roughly 470 students in the school district.

MORE: Rural Idaho school district named top in the nation for innovation

The Apple products were meant to help students complete their homework and classwork at home and in school. The iPads helped change classroom lessons into individual teaching plans.

Parents were sent out letters on Monday, detailing the event

Ivanka Trump has been working in the White House and focuses on bettering education empowerment for women and their families.

MORE: Grant puts iPads in hands of every Wilder student

This story will be updated when there is more information available.

© 2018 KTVB