COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When it comes to combatting icy highways in North Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department says its use of salt brine has proven to be effective.

So effective, in fact, that the agency is in the midst of planning multiple salt brine production facilities across the panhandle.

One of the small salt brine factories opened last January in Benewah County off of Highway 95. This winter marks the facility’s first full winter season in use.

“Anything that improves safety is something that ITD is all about,” said Megan Sausser, an ITD spokeswoman, inside the salt brine building on Monday.

ITD has been using salt brine to pre-treat roads in North Idaho since 2006, according to Sausser. The mixture of salt and water is effective as long as temperatures don’t dip below the mid-teens. Once that happens, ITD uses a different substance to treat icy roads.

“But for the most part, brine is our number one product here in North Idaho,” Sausser said. “Since the use of salt brine has increased, we’ve noticed a decrease in serious injuries and fatal crashes.”

Sausser noted that a different mixture, magnesium chloride, is primarily used around Lewiston.

The Benewah County facility, which is just South of De Smet, is capable of cranking out 750 gallons of brine in 20 minutes. The mixture is then stored in tanks on site where ITD trucks can load up before heading out on the road.

The new building vastly improves treatment response times and department efficiency, Sausser explained. ITD previously only manufactured salt brine at its regional headquarters building in Coeur d’Alene and then transported the product to different areas in North Idaho. That would often amount to delays in applying brine ahead of storms.

“That’s where the real value is,” said Sausser as she reference the brine-making machine behind her. “It can keep working while we’re actually out on the roads taking care of them.”

ITD currently has plans to construct four similar salt brine facilities across North Idaho. The locations include the communities of Copeland in Boundary County, Santa in Benewah County, Osburn and Sandpoint.

The existing Benewah County structure cost $1.2 million to build. Sausser said that with the money ITD saves by not transporting salt brine out of Coeur d’Alene, the building will pay for itself in about six years.

