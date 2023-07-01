Five vehicles crash in eastern Idaho after bike lands in road

Idaho State Police said a chain-reaction crash occurred Saturday after a bike came off a rack and landed in the lane of travel.

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — A five-vehicle crash occurred in Bingham County Saturday morning after a bicycle came off a bike rack and landed in the roadway, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the bike came off a rack on a GMC Sierra, forcing a trailing Subaru Ascent to stop in the lane of travel on northbound I-15 to avoid hitting the bicycle. A 41-year-old man from Utah was driving the GMC, while a 40-year-old Soda Springs man was driving the Subaru.

A 44-year-old Rigby man pulling a camp trailer in a 2006 Chevy Silverado was unable to stop while approaching the Subaru stopped in the lane, causing a chain-reaction crash involving two more vehicles.

According to Idaho State Police, a 30-year-old Boise man in a 2014 Chevy Silverado and a 26-year-old Montana woman in a Jeep Renegade were the others involved in Saturday's crash. The 2014 Chevy was pulling a flat-bed trailer with a raft.

Fortunately, all people involved in the five-vehicle incident were wearing their seatbelts. ISP's news release did not indicate whether anyone was injured.

The crash on northbound I-15 happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 95 in Bingham County. The interstate was blocked for around two hours following the incident.

