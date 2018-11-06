IDAHO FALLS - Idaho's tax revenues continue to grow, driven in part by a strong economy.

The Post Register reports the state had collected about $3.4 billion in tax revenue by the end of May. That's nearly $1 billion more than the state collected during the same period in 2014, and about $300 million more than last year.

June typically marks one of the biggest months for tax revenue, and if that remains the case this year the state could be on track for record tax receipts.

Overall, revenue is projected to rise nearly 10 percent above last year's total.

